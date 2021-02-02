DDA to reopen public hearing meetings from Feb 4

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to reopen its public hearing meetings at Vikas Sadan from February 4.
In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, DDA had stopped its public meeting process.
DDA said in a statement on Tuesday: "Due to the ongoing pandemic, people would be allowed to enter the premises only after thermal scanning and no risk/low risk status in Arogya Setu."
It further stated that the visitors will have to wear masks while visiting the Vikas Sadan. Only people with normal body temperature will be allowed to enter.
DDA also made it clear that no prior appointment will be required for meeting with the officers of the rank of Directors and Deputy Directors. The meetings will be conducted on Monday and Thursday between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.
The meetings will take place on Monday and Thursday between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm.
--IANS
