DDA to reopen public hearing meetings from Feb 4

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to reopen its public hearing meetings at Vikas Sadan from February 4.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, DDA had stopped its public meeting process.

DDA said in a statement on Tuesday: "Due to the ongoing pandemic, people would be allowed to enter the premises only after thermal scanning and no risk/low risk status in Arogya Setu."