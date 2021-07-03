DDMA allows Delhi's Laxmi Nagar market to open from today

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has in a fresh notification allowed the operation of Laxmi Nagar main market and neighbouring areas from Saturday, subject to terms and conditions.

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Several markets in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar that were found not adhering Covid appropriate behaviour and were directed to shut till July 5, have been allowed to open from Saturday.

In an order issued by Sonika Singh, district magistrate, (East) stated that the markets would be allowed to open after the market associations and Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) ensured Covid appropriate behaviour and DDMA guidelines would be strictly followed by visitors and vendors, shopkeepers, hawkers, etc.

"They (shop keepers) all assured in writing that DDMA guidelines shall be strictly adhered to by visitors as well as vendors, shopkeepers, hawkers etc in the market and they will also ensure that no further violations in respect of CAB occur henceforth," DDMA's notification read.

DDMA has also directed district police to increase the visibility of police personnel in market areas and take adequate measures to stagger crowded movement in the market.

Delhi traffic police has been directed to regulate vehicular traffic and enforce 'not parking' rule in and around the market area.

It also directed East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to ensure that only authorities, vendors and shopkeepers, hawkers are allowed in the markets.

"DDMA district East Delhi, hereby directs that main Laxmi Nagar market from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding bazars like Mangal market, Vijay Chowk, Jagatram Park, Subhash Chowk etc are hereby allowed to open with effect July 3 with afforsaid conditions," DDMA said.

Boby Sharma, president of Laxmi Nagar market association speaking to IANS said the market association has assured that Covid guidelines will be followed strictly to avoid any further disturbance or closure of markets.

"DDMA had directed us to close markets till July 5, however, after a series of meetings with district officials, we are allowed to open the markets. Markets association has also asked shopkeepers to follow Covid protection guidelines otherwise individual shop owners may face closure of their shops. We have also requested shopkeepers not to allow illegal hawkers and vendors in front of their shops," Sharma said.

The restrictions were imposed after an inspection by the district authority in Laxmi Nagar and adjoining markets located along Vikas Marg. East Delhi's district Covid management authority (DM office) has kept a close watch on all markets and other places where crowds assemble.

During inspections it was found that there was a complete violation of Covid appropriate behaviour.

