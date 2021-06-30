DDMA orders closure of Laxmi Nagar markets till July 5

A notification issued by DDMA said the market association and shopkeepers in the main bazaar, Laxmi Nagar, were unable to ensure observance of Covid protocols last Sunday (June 27) due to the large footfall.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Several markets in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, including weekly popular market Mangal Bazar, were closed on Wednesday following an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

"The guidelines/directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar which may cause super spreading of the corona virus. The Market Welfare Association of Main Bazaar, Laxmi Nagar has failed to ensure the strict compliance of guidelines of COVID-19," the order said.

The restrictions have been imposed after an inspection by the district authority in Laxmi Nagar and adjoining markets located along Vikas Marg. As per the officials, East Delhi's district Covid management authority (DM office) has kept a close watch on all markets and other places where crowds assemble.

"During inspections it was found that there was complete violations of Covid appropriate behaviour in Mangal Bazar and other markets in Laxmi Nagar area. The market association did not pay heed despite instructions being issued," said an official in East Delhi.

The first such restrictions were imposed in markets in the national capital when lockdown was lifted and shops were allowed to open a couple of weeks ago.

The DDMA has ordered the closure of markets till July 5. However, market associations and union of shopkeepers from different local markets in Laxmi Nagar area are planning to meet the district magistrate on this issue.

"It has come as a shock to us. After facing back to back lockdowns, the market was allowed to open and again a lockdown was imposed in all markets in Laxmi Nagar. District authority imposed its decision without consulting the market association," Bobby Sharma, president of the market association of Mangal Bazaar, said.

Sharma said that last Tuesday (during weekly Mangar Bazar in Laxmi Nagar) the market had witnessed huge crowds from nearby places as it is a popular weekly market in the area. He said, "But, before making such a decision, government authorities should have thought about the people whose lives are dependent on these markets. The market association has called for a meeting for discussion and then we will meet the Delhi government," Sharma added.

According to the DDMA, the markets that will remain closed till July 5 include the Laxmi Nagar main market from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kisan Kunj and its surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar.

Nirman Vihar to Laxmi Nagar is located adjacent to densely populated residential areas like Geeta Colony, Pandav Nagar, Shakarpur, South Ganesh Nagar and many more residential colonies.

