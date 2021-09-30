DDMA permits Ramleela, Durga celebrations in Delhi, bans Chhath at public places

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Amid the declining COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has decided to relax restrictions during the festive season of Durga Puja and Ramleela, informed Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday.



According to the DDMA, Durga Puja and Ramlila can be organised in Delhi this year under certain conditions, but the public event of Chhath Puja has been banned.

"Nowhere in Delhi can Chhath Puja be organised in public in groups on the banks of a river or pond or in parks," stated the DDMA.

In the order issued by DDMA, it has been said that permission will have to be taken from the District Magistrate (DM) of the area for any program related to the festival.

"After a complete inspection, the DM and DCP of the area will allow the program anywhere. In an event in a closed area, only 50 per cent of the people will be allowed, while in the open area this number cannot exceed 200," stated the DDMA.

"The event organisers will maintain separate entry and exit gates for the event and no person will be given entry without a mask. The district magistrate will keep the data of all such events with himself and the data of the whole of Delhi will be with the Divisional Commissioner," stated further.

Regarding the rules, DDMA stated that a nodal officer will be appointed by the DM and the DCP of the area to ensure that the rules and orders are strictly followed in that program.

"Every event organiser or committee will have to get a video recording of their event every day from the beginning to the end of the event," it said.

"A certificate will have to be taken that the standard operating procedure issued by the Government of India and the Government of Delhi is not being violated in the event," stated further.

According to DDMA, the nodal officers will watch the video recording and if found to be in violation of any guidelines or standard operating procedures, they will send a report to the DM and DCP, after which the permission for the event will be revoked.

"No person shall be standing or sitting on the ground in any event during the festival. One has to sit only on the chair and follow the social distancing," stated the DDMA.

"This entire order of DDMA will remain in force in Delhi till November 15," stated further. (ANI)

