Dead body found in Mumbra's Reti Bunder where Mansukh Hiran's body was recovered

Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 20 (ANI): A dead body was found on Saturday at Retibunder, Mumbra where Mansukh Hiran's body -- the owner of the Antilia bomb scare vehicle -- was found a few days back.



The body has been identified to be that of 48-year-old Shaikh Saleem Abdul and has been handed over to the police officials.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5.

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took suspended police officer Sachin Waze to the place near businessman Ambani's residence where explosives were recovered.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police headquarters after his name came up in Hiran death case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle. (ANI)

