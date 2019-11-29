Dead Sub-Inspector transferred in MP, police attribute lapse to delay in submitting death certificate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): In a bizarre lapse, the name of a dead policeman appeared on the list of transferred cops.

According to the list issued by the Department of Police, Chhote Lal Tomar, who died as a Sub-Inspector, was transferred from Aagarmalwa to Gwalior district.



Tomar died due to blood cancer on November 12 this year. He was posted in Soyat in Aagarmalwa district.

The police said that the error took place as his death certificate was submitted on the date of release of the transfer list.

"His death certificate was submitted by his family yesterday. The information has been forwarded to his department today," Agarmalwa ASP Pradeep Patal said. (ANI)

