Deadline for 1st phase of online intermediate admission extended in Andhra

"The date for the first phase of online admission is extended up to August 27 (5 p.m.) for two-year intermediate course of the BIE for the academic year 2021-2022," said BIE Secretary, V. Ramakrishna.

Amaravati, Aug 23 (IANS) The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), the regulator for the crucial two-year course, on Monday extended the deadline for the first phase of online admission till 5 p.m. on Friday.

The earlier deadline was August 23, which has now been extended by four days for the benefit of the students.

The online system for admission to intermediate courses in the southern state commenced from August 13.

The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure are available in the website of BIE -- https://bie.ap.gov.in.

To make things easy for the students to go for online admission, the board has provided helpline centres at the district and college levels.

The students and parents can also clarify issues relating to admission on the round-the-clock toll free number 1800 274 9868.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna said that there is no need for the students interested in going for betterment scores to pay additional fees or even approach the college principal.

"All the students and parents are informed that for first and second year students who wish to improve their performance in IPASE 2021 (in one or more subjects) need not pay the examination fee and they need not approach the college principal for confirmation of subjects," he said.

Ramakrishna also said that hall tickets will be issued to all the students who paid the examination fee for intermediate public examination (IPE) in March 2021.

"Students can appear for one or more subjects as per their convenience," said Ramakrishna.

For the sake of those students who did not pay the fee, the secretary made a provision in the BIE website to directly pay the fee, obviating the need to approach the college principal.

