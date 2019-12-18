Dealing with PCOS

New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANSlife) PCOD and PCOS is not unheard of. Three out of five women suffer from PCOS which is a lifestyle issue. Though it is not life-threatening, yet needs to be addressed right at the beginning.

Dr Vaishali Joshi, a Mumbai-based Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, says: "Not everyone who has PCOD has PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome). PCOD is a part of PCOS. We can label someone as PCOS after the maturity of the body is achieved, say after the age of 18 years or so. The problem is just the tip of the iceberg. It is only likely to grow in this generation due to lack of exercise, junk food and not healthy eating."

Elaborating, Joshi shares the symptoms of PCOS and how it changes as women grow older: 20's age group - irregular periods, weight gain, acne, pimples, excess body hair. 30's age group - the peak of reproductive age group. Today's generation would prioritize their education and prefer settling in their career first. Thus, women want to family plan late. There may be an issue with conceiving, early-onset diabetes and weight gain which one needs to keep in mind. 40's age group - symptoms are irregular periods, early on diabetes. There can be heavy menstrual or period problems because if someone has PCOS or irregular periods or no periods for a long time, that too can act as a precursor as cancer of the uterus or endometrial cancer. In this age group, if there is a bleeding issue, one must address PCOS or take a biopsy from the lining of the uterus to make sure that cancer is ruled out. Menopause - PCOS doesn't go beyond menopause. PCOS takes place due to a hormone imbalance which is released from the ovaries. Menopause means that the ovary has stopped functioning. The hormonal imbalance of PCOS is triggered by excess weight and hence it is imperative to stay fit and keep that scale in check. PCOS is one of the leading causes of subfertility, that is difficulty in achieving natural conception, as it prevents egg production or ovulation which happens every monthly menstrual cycle. Fertility treatments including IVF can help. Weight loss not only helps women to start ovulating spontaneously but also helps to give good outcome to fertility treatment. pg/lh/sdr/