Dear Mamata, steer clear of 'old dirty guys' from Congress: Goa priest

Panaji, Sep 24 (IANS) Amid the buzz of Trinamool Congress MPs arriving in Goa to scout for political talent and ticket aspirants for the 2022 Assembly polls in the coastal state, a popular Catholic priest, Fr. Eremito Rebello, has recorded a video message for West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee to steer clear of "old dirty guys" from the Goa Congress.

Rebello, a Roman Catholic priest who has led several popular social agitations and civil society movements in the state over the last two decades, also said that roping in "rogues" from the Congress would lead to Trinamool's doom.

"This is a cry coming out from the depths of the heart of a genuine Goan who bleeds for Goa. We are hearing that old dirty guys from the Congress and other parties are planning to join the Trinamool. Madam Mamta and Mr. (Derek) O'Brien and all didis, girls and boys, please listen to what I am saying," Rebello said in the video uploaded on Facebook.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP O'Brien and Prasun Banerjee arrived in Goa on Thursday to meet ticket aspirants, political talent and eminent personalities from Goa to rope them into the West Bengal-based party.

"Your party can be a formidable alternative to the present ruling dispensation. But please do not dirty yourself by accepting in your party those rogue dirty politicians who have ruined the future of Goa. Right now what we are hearing is that many of such rogues are in touch with you. Just as they have destroyed the future of Congress party and the future of Goa and Goans, so will they destroy Trinamool Congress which has got such fame all over," Rebello said in his message.

Thirteen Congress MLAs in Goa have left the party to join the ruling BJP since 2017.

"I have high regard for you and I firmly believe that you can be a formidable alternative to the ruling dispensation. You have very good capable leaders who can unite all the secular forces and come to power. I beg of you, please keep away from the rogues," Rebello said.

Several Congress leaders have been reached out to by the Trinamool workers as well as members of political strategist Prashant Kishor's outfit I-PAC over the last few weeks, with the prospects of kicking off the party's election campaign in Goa.

--IANS

maya/arm