Death of 2-yr-old with Covid symptons raises fear in K'taka

Vijayapura (Karnataka) Sep 9 (IANS) With the threat of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looming large over Karnataka, a tragic incident of the death of a 2-year-old girl who showed Covid-like symptoms has been reported from the newly-formed Vijayanagar district in the southern state.

Sharing the information on Thursday, District Commissioner P. Sunilkumar said that the infant passed away on August 20.

"The girl was being treated at a district hospital in Vijayapura for breathing issues. Sadly, she did not respond to the treatment and passed away," he said.

An RT-PCR test was conducted on the girl, but the result returned negative. However, since she showed all the symptoms of Covid, it was considered as a death caused by the dreaded virus, he added.

Experts have warned that a possible third wave of the pandemic might affect children more.

According to the health bulletin released by the state government, 13 kids between 0 and 9 years of age and 36 aged 10 to 19 have tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 27 kids (10 girls, 17 boys) between 0 and 9 years have died due to Covid in Bengaluru alone.

--IANS

