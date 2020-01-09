Death of tigers shocking, will investigate and take action: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday expressed concern on the tragic deaths of tigers in the state and said that the government will investigate and take stern action against the perpetrators.

"The tragic incidents of tiger deaths are shocking and saddening. We will investigate and take stern action against the perpetrators. State authorities are working round the clock, and three arrests have been made in this connection", Sawant said.



He also informed that a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter.

"The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have constituted a committee to investigate the matter", the statement added.

Meanwhile, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar has expressed shock over the loss of tigers and blamed the state government over the same.

"This is shocking and distressing that we have lost three tigers during BJP rule in this state and two in just the past week alone. While Goa's government is trying to destroy forests and mangroves, its central minister is insensitive to ecological concerns per se", Chodankar said in a statement.

"Goa has just 6 Tigers recorded and with two deaths in less than a week that also includes a tiger cub, there is something sinister happening here", he said. (ANI)

He also informed that a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter."The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change have constituted a committee to investigate the matter", the statement added.Meanwhile, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar has expressed shock over the loss of tigers and blamed the state government over the same."This is shocking and distressing that we have lost three tigers during BJP rule in this state and two in just the past week alone. While Goa's government is trying to destroy forests and mangroves, its central minister is insensitive to ecological concerns per se", Chodankar said in a statement."Goa has just 6 Tigers recorded and with two deaths in less than a week that also includes a tiger cub, there is something sinister happening here", he said. (ANI)