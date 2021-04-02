Death toll from train derailment in Taiwan reaches 48

Hualien [Taiwan], April 2 (ANI): The death toll from the train derailment in Taiwan's eastern county of Hualien reached 48 and 66 people were hospitalised on Friday.



The local authorities informed that all the passengers trapped inside the partially derailed train were rescued, Kyodo News reported.

The officials also informed that the eight-car train had around 490 passengers on board.

Earlier today, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had instructed all government agencies including the transport ministry to do their utmost in rescue efforts of the passengers.

Back in October 2018, an train in northeastern Taiwan had crashed, killing 18 people. (ANI)

