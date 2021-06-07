Death toll from trains collision in Pakistan's Sindh reaches 40

Sindh [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): At least 40 people died and more than 100 were injured after two trains collided in Ghotki district of Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday.



The accident occurred after the coaches of one train, the Millat Express, derailed and fell across the opposite track, where they were hit by another train, the Sir Syed Express, Geo News reported citing a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways statement.

A rescue operation was launched some hours after the accident was reported. The injured and deceased were shifted to hospitals in Sadiqabad, Daharki and Mirpur Mathelo.

Citing Sources, Geo News reported that four railway employees are among those killed in the train accident.

Sources said that several passengers are still feared to be trapped in the train for which heavy machinery has been called.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed shock at the loss of lives from the Ghotki train accident and ordered a "comprehensive investigation" into the incident..

"Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to the injured and support for families of the dead. Ordering a comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines," he tweeted.

In March this year, Lahore-bound Karachi Express had derailed in Sindh province.

Later, a probe launched under the federal government inspector of railways (FGIR) had blamed the "poor condition of the track" for the accident in which a woman was killed and 13 others sustained injuries. (ANI)

