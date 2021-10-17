Death toll from tropical storm in Philippines reaches 22

Manila, Oct 17 (IANS) The Philippine government said that the death toll from the severe tropical storm Kompasu has climbed to 22, with another 16 people reportedly missing.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the death toll could further rise to 39, adding it is verifying reports of 17 other deaths and one missing from landslides and flooding in the northern Philippine regions and Palawan, an island located off Luzon, reports Xinhua news agency.