Death toll from Turkey's flash floods reaches 74

Floods caused by heavy rain hit the Black Sea region in the north of the country on August 11, leaving 62 dead in the province of Kastamonu, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ankara, Aug 17 (IANS) The death toll from the severe floods and mudslides in the Black Sea region of Turkey has increased to 74, while 47 others were unaccounted for, the country's emergency and disaster agency said.

Eleven people died in the Sinop province and one in the Bartin province.

A total of 1,480 people from Kastamonu, 560 from Sinop and 341 others from Bartin were evacuated to safe areas, the emergency and disaster agency said on Monday.

The Turkish Defence Ministry sent two ships to evacuate the disaster victims and vehicles from Sinop province.

Torrential rains caused flooding that demolished homes, collapsed bridges, swept away cars and cut power supplies in the region.

--IANS

ksk/