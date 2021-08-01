Death toll in Afghanistan flash floods reaches 113

The floods occurred on July 28 as a result to heavy rains in Kamdish district, reports TOLO News.

Kabul, Aug 1 (IANS) The death toll from last weeks flash floods in Afghanistan eastern province of Nuristan has increased to 113 with dozens still missing, an officials said, adding that 70 more were injured.

"Some are still missing, while 12 km of road has been destroyed and 173 houses were totally damaged," State Minister on Natural Disaster Management Ghulam Bahauddin Jailani said on Saturday.

Some lawmakers from the province said the flood-affected residents need urgent assistance.

"The people are in a critical situation. They need urgent help. They have lost everything," said Ismail Atikan, an MP from Nuristan.

The lawmakers claimed that Taliban is obstructing the rescue operations to the victims.

But the Talibansaid that it has prevented the infiltration of the government forces to flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Nuristan governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum said some of the affected families have been provided support by the government.

"Our teams that have been sent. Based on their assessment, the flood-affected people need tents, beds and kitchen kits as their basic needs," he said.

