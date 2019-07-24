Death toll in Assam floods touches 75

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Assam death toll mounted to 75 after six persons lost their lives on Wednesday as floods continue to wreak havoc in various districts, Disaster Management Authority (DMA) said.

"Six persons lost their lives today due to incessant rains and floods in Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Morigaon and Golaghat districts in the past 24 hours. A total of 75 people have lost their lives in the floods while two others died due to the occurrence of a landslide in the state," DMA said.



A large scale flood relief operation by the Army troops is underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam since 11 June after the torrential rain hit the region.

The intensified downpour has triggered deluge in all districts of the region, disrupting the normal life.

In spite of incessant heavy rains, rescue columns are operating round the clock in the flood-affected areas.

A total of 488 civilians were evacuated along with relief to 450 civilians in past one week, Army personnel said on July 20.

On July 18, the divisional forest department in a statement had said that over 50 animals, including five rhinos, died in Kaziranga National Park in Assam floods. (ANI)

