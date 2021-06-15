  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Death toll in central China gas explosion rises to 25, probe underway

Death toll in central China gas explosion rises to 25, probe underway

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 15th, 2021, 15:25:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Hubei [China], June 15 (ANI): A probe has been started to unearth the cause of a gas explosion at a market in China's Hubei Province, the death toll of which has reached 25, according to the local media.

The explosion which occurred on Sunday rocked a trade market building in a residential community in Zhangwan District of Shiyan. More than 100 people were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the local authorities, a total of 150 people were pulled from the debris, and the injured are still receiving treatment at local hospitals.
The explosion destroyed a wet market there and greatly affected nearby residents. "Hearing the loud bang, I immediately scrabbled beneath the table, thinking it was an earthquake," a resident surnamed Liu, told the Global Times via phone.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the blast.
Previously, Shi Zheng, head of the provincial emergency management department had said, a team has been set up to investigate the blast, and Hubei will launch a province-wide blanket inspection to root out potential work safety hazards.
Back in 2015, multiple explosions in northeastern China's Tianjin had killed 173 people. Prior to that, a pipeline blast in Qingdao in 2013 left more than 60 dead, New York Post reported. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features