Death toll in Florida building collapse reaches 22

Florida [US], July 3 (ANI): The number of confirmed deaths due to the collapse of an oceanfront condo building in Surfside, Florida has now increased to 22, informed Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday (local time).



"Over the course of today's search, we did recover two additional victims. We now have 22 confirmed deaths; 188 people accounted for and 126 unaccounted for. Our detectives are continually editing this list as we verify every single report that we have received regarding a potentially missing person. And, as a result, these numbers will continue to change as we've told you so often," CNN quoted Levine Cava as saying.

Levine Cava also said she signed an emergency order "authorizing the demolition of the building in the interest of public health and safety as soon as the engineers sign off on the next steps to begin the demolition process."

A large oceanfront condo building near Miami Beach partially collapsed last week, prompting a massive search-and-rescue response as many people were reported missing.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown. However, new details are emerging about the integrity of the structure noted in an engineering report in 2018.

Experts who have reviewed available data about collapse say probe into its cause should focus on potential failures near the base of the building. (ANI)

