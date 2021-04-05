Death toll in Indonesia's flash floods reach 55

The spokesman, Raditya Jati, told Xinhua news agency that 44 victims were found in Flores Timur district and 11 others in Lembata district.

Jakarta, April 5 (IANS) The death toll due to the flash floods and landslides in Indonesia'a East Nusa Tenggara province has increased to 55, a spokesman of the National Disaster Management Agency said on Monday.

He added that as many as 24 people were missing in Flores Timur district and 16 others in Lembata, he said.

Hundreds of people were forced to flee as the natural disaster affected 334 houses, Jati added.

Four houses were seriously damaged, 12 suffered from minor damages and 17 were swept away by the current.

Jati said the access to the scene was poor and the roads covered by mud have hampered the relief efforts.

Head of the agency Doni Monardo was heading to the disaster-impacted areas to see directly the condition at the scene, he said.

The climatology and meteorological agency predicted that some parts of Indonesia could face extreme weather with heavy and torrential rain, strong winds and large waves this week.

