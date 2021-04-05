Death toll of Indonesia's flash floods revised to 41

Jakarta, April 5 (IANS) The death toll of the flash floods in the Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara stood at 41 on Sunday, with 27 people still missing, the country's disaster mitigation agency said at a press conference on Sunday evening.

Spokesman of Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) Raditya Jati said that at least nine people were injured, the Xinhua news agency reported.