Death toll rises to 10 in suicide bombing in Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], July 2 (ANI): Police and witnesses said that at least ten people were killed and nine others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a busy restaurant at Jubba junction in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday.



Witnesses reported the blast, saying they heard a huge blast in the Shibis District of Mogadishu.



"We heard the blast and then learned that a restaurant was hit," a witness, Ahmed Abdi, said.

Other witnesses said the huge blast destroyed buildings nearby.

A police officer who did not want to be named told Xinhua that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at a coffee restaurant, resulting in casualties.

"We can confirm that 10 people died in the blast and nine others sustained injuries. The death toll could rise," he said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack but Al-Qaida allied terrorist group, Al-Shabab usually stages such attacks in the city. (ANI)

