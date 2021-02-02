Death toll rises to 2 in Bhiwandi godown collapse

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident, which took place here on Monday, has increased to two, said Thane authorities on Tuesday.



Six persons have been injured in the incident.

The single-story building, which served as a godown, collapsed in Harihar compound of Bhiwandi's Mankoli in the Thane district of Maharashtra at around 10.30 am.

Soon after the incident, the police, NDRF, fire brigade teams reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. (ANI)

