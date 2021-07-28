Death toll rises to 73 in China's rain-hit Henan

Zhengzhou, July 28 (IANS) The death toll from torrential rain in central China's Henan Province has risen to 73 as of Wednesday noon, said the provincial emergency management department.

As of Wednesday noon, more than 13.6 million people in 150 county-level regions have been affected by the latest round of downpours since July 16. Over 1.02 million hectares of crops were damaged, and about 784,200 houses have collapsed or sustained damages across the province, official data showed.