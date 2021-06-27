Death toll rises to 9 as more bodies found in Florida building collapse

Washington, June 28 (IANS) The death toll in the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in the beachside town of Surfside, southeastern U.S. state Florida, has risen to nine as more bodies were found overnight in ongoing search and rescue, authorities said on Sunday.

"As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we've recovered eight victims on-site, so I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine," the Xinhua news agency quoted Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as saying.