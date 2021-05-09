Deaths continue to dominate Andhra's Covid graph

The fresh fatalities pushed the state's cumulative toll to 8,707, while the tally rose to 12,87,603.

At least 93 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Amaravati, May 9 (IANS) Despite a marginal dip on Sunday, the number of fatalities continued to dominate the covid tally charts in Andhra Pradesh.

Guntur district accounted for 12 deaths followed by 11 in Vizianagaram district, nine in East Godavari, eight each in Anantapur and West Godavari, seven in Nellore, six each in Kurnool and Prakasam, and five each in Chittoor, Krishna, and Srikakulam.

Meanwhile 22,164 new covid cases were detected during the same period.

According to the state health officials, the government and private laboratories in the state tested 105,494 samples during 24 hour period. The state has so far conducted 1,73,67,935 tests.

The period saw 18,832 people recovering from the virus. The cumulative number of recoveries has gone up to 10,88,264.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,90,632.

During the last 24 hours, East Godavari reported the highest tally of 2,844 cases. Visakhapatnam logged 2,206 new infections followed by 2,169 in Chittoor, 2,099 in Guntur, and Anantapur with 2,039.

Six districts reported cases between 1000 and 2000 cases during this period, while two districts reported cases below the thousand-mark.

