Deaths due to Covid increasing, vaccines reducing: Rahul

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Hours after India recorded highest death due to Covid in a single day, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the government saying vaccines are decreasing while deaths are increasing. He said, the government's policy is to divert attention and spread lies.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Vaccines reducing while the number of deaths due to Covid is increasing. Central government's policy is to divert attention, spread lies and make noise by hiding facts."