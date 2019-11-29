Deaths due to TB have reduced since 2010: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Deaths due to tuberculosis (TB) have reduced since 2010, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Dr Vardhan said: "As per the latest Global TB report, estimated deaths due to TB HIV in India has reduced by 85 per cent from 63,000 in 2010 to 9,700 in 2018."



He further stated that during the time under review the total estimated deaths due to TB including TB HIV has decreased by 19 per cent from 5,57,000 in 2010 to 4,49,000 in 2018.

However, Dr Vardhan also said that there was a significant increase in the number of reported cases of TB in India.

"As per the latest Global TB report, the estimated number of new TB cases was 26.9 lakh. The total number of notified TB patients has increased by 18 per cent from 18,27,959 in 2010 to 21,55,894 in 2018," he said. (ANI)

