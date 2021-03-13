Deboard those who don't follow COVID norms: DGCA

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation watchdog on Saturday said that airline passengers will be de-boarded if they do not wear masks properly inside aircraft or on non-compliance of covid appropriate behaviour.



"Onboard the Aircraft, in case any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warnings, he or she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," a DGCA circular said.

Taking note of the violation of COVID appropriate behaviour, the DGCA said some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to "COVID-19 Protocols".

"If any passenger onboard an aircraft refuses to wear a mask or violates the COVID-19 Protocol for passengers even after repeated warnings," the DGCA said such passenger may be treated as "Unruly Passenger".

"It has also been noted that some passengers after entering the Airport do not wear mask properly and also do not maintain social distance while being in the airport premises," the DGCA said.

The circular noted that the mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances.

"In case, any passenger is not following "COVID-19 Protocol", they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warnings....if required, they may be dealt as per law," it said. (ANI)