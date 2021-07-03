  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Debris of sunk cargo vessel caused marine disaster in Sri Lanka: Indian Navy

Debris of sunk cargo vessel caused marine disaster in Sri Lanka: Indian Navy

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021, 15:40:30hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Susitha Fernando
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features