Debt-ridden BJP leader commits suicide in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 24 (IANS) A debt-ridden BJP leader in Assam has reportedly committed suicide due to huge financial burden, as his outstanding payments were not released by the government against various contractual and supply works, the police said on Tuesday.

"In his three-page suicide note, the deceased had explained his economic crisis, saying that he took money as loan from various people to carry out various contractual and supply works for the government.

"The suicide note accused the Assam government and said that lakhs of rupees were payable to him in connection with the works he executed since last year," a police officer said.

Das had also supplied food to the Covid care centres for which he reportedly did not receive due payments.

Payments for many large contracts executed by the BJP leader-cum-contractor remained unpaid, the police said quoting his family members.

