Decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions Bill tabled in Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Finance Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Buggana Rajendranath on Monday moved the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill, 2020 in the state Assembly on the first day of the three-day special session.

According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in decentralisation of development."

"The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool to fulfil the aspirations of all regions," Rajendrnath said while moving the bill, according to the release.Attacking Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said: "Chandrababu Naidu is solely responsible for the poor condition of the state economy and the plight of Amaravati farmers.""Even after pooling 33,000 acres from the farmers for the development of the capital city, Naidu only showed colorful graphics and finally cheated the farmers. In all his five year tenure, he never bothered to do justice for the farmers of Amaravati. Backward regions are emerging only due to the inequality in development taking place across the State. That is why, even today, Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions have been in an extremely backward category," he added.He further said that in order to develop those regions the incumbent Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed decentralization."All the expert committees have suggested going with decentralization," he claimed. (ANI)