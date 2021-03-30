Deception, duplicity & dishonesty hallmarks of LDF govt: Congress

New Delhi/Thiruvanthapuram, March 30 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala scheduled on April 6, the Congress on Tuesday attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that 'deception', 'duplicity' and 'dishonesty' have become the hallmarks of the 'disastrous' five-year rule of the LDF government in the southern state.

A joint statement issuded by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, K.V. Thomas and Madhu Goud Yaskhi accused Pinarayi Vijayan of running an authoritarian and autocratic government in Kerala.

The statement said, "Pinarayi Vijayan has destroyed Kerala's progressive march. He has derailed Kerala's growth story and has created space for the BJP by way of a secret deal between the CM and the PM."

The Congress alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF rule in Kerala has decimated the economy of the state as under the LDF rule, Kerala's growth rate has halved, throwing the state into a debt trap.

"In five years of LDF rule, Kerala's debt increased by Rs 1,65,383 crore. Hence, every person in the state now has debt of Rs 94,698," the statement said.

It also said that the LDF is deceiving the farmers as both the Centre and the state are deceiving them through non-procurement of crops.

The Congress also said that the crime rate against Scheduled Castes in Kerala is 28.2 per cent, which is far above the national rate of 23 per cent.

The Congress leaders further said that the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan lacks vision, as the CM has no plans to improve fiscal health or create employment opportunities.

