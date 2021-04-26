Decide on representation for hospitals to display beds, oxygen availability: HC to Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Monday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government to decide a representation seeking a direction to all hospitals here to prominently display on digital boards the number of beds, oxygen cylinders, and ventilators available with them on a real-time basis.



A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the authorities concerned to decide the representation of the petitioner Sinu John.

The bench disposed of the plea of nursing officer Sinu John who has alleged in her plea that there have been instances of denial of beds by hospitals to patients who were in a critical state and needed immediate medical attention.

In her petition, filed through advocates Robin Raju and M P Srivignesh, the nursing officer has said in the wake of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the country and Delhi in particular the demand for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders has also increased like never before and there are queues outside many hospitals.

"There is also a need for regular monitoring of hospitals by officers of the respondent (Delhi government) to see whether the numbers provided by the hospitals in the mobile application is accurate or not," the petition had said.

The petition also sought a direction to the respondent to put in place a daily monitoring system by taking the help of its officers to know the everyday position of every hospital in the city. (ANI)