Decided to develop bulletproof jacket after hit by stray bullet in operation: Major Anoop Mishra

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Major Anoop Mishra, who has developed bullet-proof jacket "Sarvatra", on Tuesday said he decided to develop his own bulletproof jacket the day he was hit by a stray bullet during an operation. Mishra was hit by a bullet on his jacket during deployment in Jammu and Kashmir.

"During one operation, I was hit by a stray bullet on my bulletproof jacket. The bullet was not able to penetrate but the trauma was a bit more than what I could have taken. So I decided on that day that I will be making my own bulletproof jacket which will be reducing the trauma which is transferred to the body," he said while speaking to ANI.The Indian Army officer stressed that the full-body protection jacket can withstand a sniper bullet from even 10 metres.He had told ANI on Monday that the jacket has been developed at the College of Military Engineering in Pune and can provide full-body protection against sniper rifle bullets.The officer was awarded the Army Design Bureau Excellence Award by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat at the Army Technology Seminar on Monday for indigenously developing the bullet-proof jacket.Asked about the need for the jacket, Mishra said that after the sniper attacks on the Line of Control and Kashmir valley, it was felt that full-body protection should be provided to the soldiers.He had said that the jacket has been tried and tested by the Infantry at their test facilities.Indian Army is expected to issue a tender for these full-body protection bullet-proof jackets, which would be produced by one of the selected Indian defence industry partners. (ANI)