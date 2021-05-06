Decision by CM on Goa lockdown soon: Deputy CM

Addressing reporters after meeting Sawant, along with other ruling MLAs, who joined via video conference, Kavlekar said that cases in Goa were not decreasing despite the current restrictions imposed by the state government.

Panaji, May 6 (IANS) A decision on imposing a lockdown in the state may be taken by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant late on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar said.

"A decision (on lockdown) will be taken today," he said.

The ruling BJP legislators have gone into huddle after the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Goa government to impose restrictions on visitors arriving in Goa from May 10. It also sought detailed information about the government's Covid management mechanism, while hearing a bunch of public interest litigations, which among other prayers, have sought a 15-day lockdown in Goa, which on Thursday witnessed a record 3,869 new positive cases and 58 deaths.

Kavlekar said that imposing a lockdown may have to be the next step before the government, because restrictions imposed by the government to curtail public movement had not managed to arrest the rising number of infections.

"We discussed about the lockdown (at the meeting). I have said that the manner in which cases have increased, we may have to go for another lockdown. CM has sought everyone's opinion and all MLAs were in agreement for a lockdown," he said.

