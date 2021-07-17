Decision by Congress chief will be honoured by Amarinder Singh, says Harish Rawat after meeting Punjab CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Amid tensions in the Punjab Congress unit, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat who flew down to Chandigarh and meet Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the chief minister assured him that he will honour any decision taken by the party high command.



Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Rawat after meeting the CM at his residence said: "Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reiterated that whatever decision will be taken by the Congress president, it will be honoured by him."

After the meeting, Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to chief minister gave a statement by the CM. "Had a fruitful meeting with Harish Rawat. Reiterated that any decision of INC president will be acceptable to all. Raised certain issues which he said he'll take up with the INC president."

Rawat's visit comes a day after Amarinder Singh, according to sources, had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressing his reservations on a possible appointment of party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief replacing Sunil Jakhar.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for some time now with Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticizing the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year. Rawat had on Friday met Sonia Gandhi and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in the Punjab Congress.

Meanwhile, Sidhu on Saturday morning met state party Chief Sunil Jakhar at the latter's residence in Panchkula.(ANI)