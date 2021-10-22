Decision on Congress-NCP alliance in Goa by October end: NCP MLA

Panaji, Oct 22 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is still in talks with the Congress for an alliance for the 2022 Goa Assembly polls, NCP's lone MLA and former Chief Minister Churchill Alemao said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, two days after meeting Pawar in Mumbai, he said that the party was seeking 10 out of 40 seats as part of its share of the potential alliance with the Congress.