Decision on farmers' tractor rally on Saturday

A meeting of the farmer organisations with the Delhi Police was held on Saturday regarding the proposed tractor rally announced by the farmers on Republic Day.

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) With barely a few days left before the Republic Day parade in the national capital, the proposed tractor rally already announced by the farmer unions to be held on Delhi's Outer Ring Road has hit several roadblocks but the farmers are adamant on carrying out the rally.

Police forces in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi would decide the possible routes of the tractor rally with mutual cooperation so that it can be held in a peaceful manner.

After the meeting with police officials, the farmers could announce details of the tractor rally at 3 p.m.

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), told IANS, "There will be a meeting with the police today over the farmers' parade on Republic Day in which the routes through which the parade will be carried out will be decided."

"Delhi is quite big and farmers will reach here from different places due to which diverse routes are being made for this parade. Three routes will be operational within Delhi which will be 30 to 40 kms long."

"Everything will be finalised regarding the farmer parade by 2 p.m. today, after which we will announce our decision."

"Which side will be the entry and from where clearances will be given will be decided jointly by Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Police with mutual cooperation. It will also include farmer volunteers who will support the police."

In the meeting between Delhi Police and farmers on Friday evening, a roadmap was put forth by the police to which the farmers said they will deliberate over it and respond to it.

The Delhi Police however, wants farmers to take out their tractor rally outside Delhi, though the farmer organisations are adamant on their demand to hold their parade on the Outer Ring Road.

--IANS

