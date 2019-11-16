Decision on govt formation in Maharashtra after today's meeting: Congress

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Congress leader from Maharashtra Rajeev Satav said that a decision on government formation in Maharashtra will be taken after today's meeting of Congress party.

"Leaders from Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP had a meeting and discussion in Maharashtra. Party state president will meet Mallikarjun Kharge and will give a briefing and discuss the future strategy. After the meeting, it will be decided about the formation of the government," Satav told reporters here.



A meeting of Congress General Secretaries, Secretaries, State Presidents and Legislative Party leaders is underway here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who also registered his presence for the meeting, said: "The economy has gone down as GDP has come down to around 4 per cent. People don't have money and they are closing industries. People don't have jobs. Banks don't have money as well."

Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are having talks for the formation of a non-BJP government in the state where the President's Rule was imposed earlier this week.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

