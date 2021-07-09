Decision on Kanwar Yatra after discussion with other states, says Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that the Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair and the state government will take the decision regarding the yatra after discussing with other states, including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.



Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "Kanwar Yatra is not a one-state affair. We will discuss the issue with other states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. A decision will be taken after the meet."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand HC has extended the stay on the Char Dham Yatra till July 28.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.

This time every year during the Hindu calendar month of 'Saavan', thousands of devotees from across India, undertake the pilgrimage called 'Kanwar Yatra'.

These pilgrims visit Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the waters of river Ganga. Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. (ANI)

