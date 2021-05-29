Decision on Karnataka lockdown extension on June 5: CM

"No decision has been taken yet in terms of extending the lockdown in the state in view of the improving Covid recovery rate," the CM said after holding a meeting with the Ministers and bureaucrats here.

Bengaluru, May 29 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said that the decision on whether to extend the lockdown in the state or not would be taken on June 5, two days prior to the current lockdown's end.

Yediyurappa said that there are demands from various quarters to extend the lockdown but as of now his government is in no hurry to think on lines of extending the lockdown, the decision on which, however, can be taken on June 5, two days prior to the current lockdown's end.

He recalled that the lockdown-like restrictions were imposed for two weeks on public movement on April 27. While it was supposed to end on May 10, experts had insisted to impose lockdown from May 10 to 24, which was later extended till June 7.

The CM said that in view of public health and the suggestions of the experts, the restrictions can be extended or ended but ending lockdowns like this certainly need the people's cooperation.

"Without people's support it would be difficult for any government to implement any of its decisions," he said and added that he wanted to appeal to the people to abide by the Covid appropriate behaviour of wearing masks, maintaining hygiene and social distancing in public places.

Yediyurappa added that there are very few of them (public representatives) who have complained of no drugs for the treatment of black fungus (mucormycosis) infections that have become prevalent after the Covid second wave hit hard across the country.

"We are constantly in touch with Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda. We will have sufficient drugs at the earliest," the CM said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan said that around 75,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, the drug for the treatment of black fungus infection, have been ordered for the state.

