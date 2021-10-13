Decision on relaxation in Covid-19 norms on state's borders to be taken after Dasara: K'taka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the decision regarding relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions on the state's borders will be taken at a Covid-19 experts' committee meeting that will be conducted after Dasara.



Addressing the media at Mangalore International Airport, Bommai said, "Experts are evaluating the Covid situation in the states adjacent to Karnataka, that is, Kerala and Maharashtra. A meeting of Covid experts will be called after the Dasara festival."

"There would also be discussions on relaxing existing restrictions in the border districts," he added.

Bommai further said that the decision regarding the reopening of primary schools in the state would also be taken during the meeting.

The chief minister stated that the trial of Covid-19 vaccination for two-year-olds is in its final stages and children and young adults in the state will be vaccinated as soon as it is approved.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 332 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active caseload in the state to 29,81,732. (ANI)

