Decision to retain Pakistan on grey list made by consensus, says FATF president Marcus Pleyer

Paris [France], October 21 (ANI): FATF president Dr Marcus Pleyer on Thursday said the decision to include Pakistan in the grey list was taken by consensus and not by just one country.



Answering a question from a journalist at the press conference here, Pleyer stated that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a technical body and the decision to retain Islamabad was made by consensus. He dismissed reports of any possible political connotation regarding the global financial watchdog's decision.

"FATF is a technical body and we take our decision by consensus, so not only one country that makes the decision, the FATF contains 39 jurisdictions and also the decision on Pakistan was taken by consensus," said Pleyer.

FATF president made this comment after Pakistan was once again retained on the 'grey list' following the conclusion of the three-day Plenary to discuss issues related to money laundering and terrorist financing.

"Pakistan remains under increased monitoring (grey list). The Pakistan government has two concurrent action plans, with a total of 34 action plan items. It has now addressed or largely addressed 30 of the items," FATF President said during a presser.

Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had credited the Narendra Modi government for ensuring Pakistan is included in the FATF grey list.

Jaishankar while virtually addressing BJP leaders' training program on the foreign policy of the Modi government, made members aware that it is due to the government's efforts on global forums that sanctions were imposed on terrorists from Jaish and LeT.

"Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of FATF and it was kept in the grey list. We have been successful in pressurizing Pakistan and the fact that Pakistan's behaviour has changed is because of pressure put by India by various measures," Jaishankar reportedly told the leaders. (ANI)

