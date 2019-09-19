Decisions on Air India's disinvestment to be taken in defined period of time: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Decisions on Air India's disinvestment will be taken in a defined period of time, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons after a Group of Ministers meeting on the Air India's disinvestment, Puri stated, "We are going to take all the decisions which need to be taken in a defined period of time and the process is underway."



He said, "The meeting today was a productive one and soon we will have another meeting."

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Home Affairs and was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Besides Puri, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present.

In June this year, Puri had reiterated the Centre's commitment on disinvestment of the national carrier.

In 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in-principle approved the consideration for strategic disinvestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries.

An Air India-Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) was constituted by the CCEA to guide the process on strategic disinvestment. (ANI)

