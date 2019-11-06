Decisions on J&K have insulted people: Ambika Soni

Jammu, Nov 6 (IANS) Congress in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir, Ambika Soni has said Union Territories are upgraded to states but Jammu and Kashmir - a full-fledged state - has been broken up and converted into a UT without consulting its people.

"People of Jammu are demanding restoration statehood for J&K, if you want to get a sense from the ground then conduct elections," Soni said in a press conference here.

Soni avoided speaking directly about abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, but said the decisions taken on J&K three months back were unilateral.

"I don't want to talk about decisions made by the government regarding J&K 90 days back, but people have to see for themselves whether the dreams shown to them at the time the decision was taken and promises which were made to them have been fulfilled," Soni said. "People have been insulted, the decisions were taken without consulting the people". She said the decision regarding Jammu & Kashmir has led to fears of job losses and concerns about land. "People are concerned what will happen to jobs and land," Soni said. "Outsiders coming to J&K for work are also worried". She said the situation is bad in J&K and contrary to the announcements made by the government about restoration of internet. "It was announced that social media is working, but that is not the case according to my experience," she said. Expressing concern about detentions following abrogation of Article 370, she said there is no word when those detained including three former Chief Ministers will be released. "How long will people be detained, till what time will you detain former Chief Ministers?" She said the latest moves have internationalised Kashmir. "We had been maintaining that Kashmir is a bilateral issue, but the issue has been internationalised," she said. zi/kr