Decks cleared for construction of AIIMS in Rewari: Khattar

While sanctioning a separate budget, Khattar directed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to start disbursing compensation to the farmers for providing land for the project.

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) All formalities related to the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari district have been completed, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

He directed the departments of Town & Country Planning and Development & Panchayats to complete the necessary works related to the project.

While interacting with the farmers here, the Chief Minister said that he has given in principle approval for their main demand regarding sanctioning Rs 40 lakh per acre of land given to the government, and development of a commercial complex along with the AIIMS.

The delegation of farmers expressed their gratitude to Khattar, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh and state Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal for accepting their major demands. Due to the development of the area, most of the farmers have agreed to give land for the project.

