Declare fair price shop owners, their employees as front line essential workers, plea in Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A petition was moved in Delhi High Court that seeks direction to Delhi Government to declare fair price shop owners (ration dealers) and their employees as front line essential workers.



The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi Government and its concerned departments and posted the matter for July 23.

The Petitioner Union, through advocates Yash Aggarwal and Chitrakshi, also seeks direction to respondents to provide all the benefits that front line defense workers are entitled to, including but not limited to insurance, compensation in case of death, and coverage of medical expenses.

The plea states, "Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, ration shop dealers/Fair Price shop owners were ordered to distribute ration to ration cardholders, and other needy, free of cost. They were obligated to open their shops for all 7 days, as per order dated 26.03.2020 by the Government of NCT of Delhi office of the commissioner of food supplies and consumer."

The plea also states that ration dealers are distributing the goods and thus, serve society and are involved in public dealing. They have a high chance of getting infected by COVID-19. Thus, all the benefits of frontline workers should also be given to them too. Additionally, the supply of essential items like masks and sanitizers should also be provided to them to perform their duties properly and safely.

The petitioners also seek issuance of direction to respondents to deploy civil defense volunteers to ensure cardholders are following social distancing at the time of distribution of ration. (ANI)

