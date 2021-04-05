Declare holiday on April 6 to enable voting, TN industries told

Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday warned industries, business and commercial establishments, and government companies of action if they do not declare Tuesday as a holiday so that people can vote.
Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on Tuesday and about 6.26 crore voters are expected to exercise their right to franchise.
In a statement issued here, the state Labour Commissioner said that industrial/business/commercial establishments should declare Tuesday as a paid holiday so that workers and employees can vote in the elections.
