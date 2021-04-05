  1. Sify.com
  4. Declare holiday on April 6 to enable voting, TN industries told

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 5th, 2021, 19:40:20hrs
Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday warned industries, business and commercial establishments, and government companies of action if they do not declare Tuesday as a holiday so that people can vote.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on Tuesday and about 6.26 crore voters are expected to exercise their right to franchise.

In a statement issued here, the state Labour Commissioner said that industrial/business/commercial establishments should declare Tuesday as a paid holiday so that workers and employees can vote in the elections.

--IANS

vj/vd

