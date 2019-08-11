Decomposed body recovered from Beas River in HP

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): One significantly decomposed unidentified body was evacuated from Beas River in Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.



"A significantly decomposed body of an unidentified man has been recovered from Beas River in Manali. The post-mortem will be conducted by forensic experts in Mandi tomorrow," said Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu.

The body was retrieved from Beas River and brought to the riverbank in a boat. Police were present at the spot while the body was being recovered by the professional swimmers. (ANI)

